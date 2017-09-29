Kim Kardashian Showcases Sexy Looks in Vogue Mexico Cover Shoot and Makes a Plea to Help Earthquake Victims

Guy Aroch / Vogue Mexico
Guy Aroch / Vogue Mexico
Kim Kardashian this week used a sexy new cover pictorial to make a public call to help the people of Mexico.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, known for her daring looks, is the star of Vogue Mexico's October 2017 Beauty issue. Kim announced her cover pictorial on Twitter on Thursday and also used the opportunity to urge her fans to donate to relief efforts to help victims of the Mexico earthquake that killed more than 430 people on September 19.
"This beautiful country has been devastated by the recent earthquakes and needs our support..." she wrote. "If you want to help, please consider making a donation to @ProjectPaz, who give every dollar raised to the victims http://www.projectpaz.org."
"Hey fans of @KimKardashian, it seems that you crashed our website. Ty for all your support. For donations, pls visit https://epcf.org/mxquake," the charity group tweeted.
The cover of Vogue Mexico features a close-up of Kim. In one photo, Kim poses topless while covering her chest and wearing a sparkling choker and earrings.
Guy Aroch / Vogue Mexico
In another pic, she appears wearing a cleavage-baring, plunging black top, with a white towel covering her hair. The magazine also features close-ups of Kim sniffing a flower and showcasing a sultry look while eating a cherry.
Guy Aroch / Vogue Mexico
Guy Aroch / Vogue Mexico
Kim is a brunette in the pics, taken before she debuted silver platinum blond hair earlier this month at New York Fashion Week.
Kim made her overall Vogue debut with Kanye West and then-baby daughter North West, now 5, appearing in a cover pictorial for American Vogue's April 2014 issue.
North is the couple's eldest child of their two kids. On the upcoming season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which begins on Sunday, Kim revealed that North and her 1 and 1/2-year-old brother Saint West will get a new sibling.
Watch the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!