Tori Kelly Is Engaged to Basketball Player André Murillo

Surprise! Tori Kelly is a bride-to-be.
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter revealed to fans on Instagram Friday that she is engaged to her boyfriend André Murillo. Kelly shared an adorable black and white snapshot of herself and Murillo basking in their engagement bliss.
"i love you," she captioned the image, which also featured her diamond engagement sparkler front and center.
Tori has kept most details of her relationship with André under tight lock and key, but it appears they've been an item since at least December 2016.
So what is there to know about the "I Was Made for Loving You" singer's mystery man? Murillo is 27-years-old and despite hailing from Southern California, played basketball in Germany for the Hamburg Towers and the Rostock Seawolves.
He reportedly suffered a career-stalling ankle injury earlier this year, and according to his social media, has spent the last few months in the states with family, friends, and of course, his future wife!
As for Kelly, she's expanding her musical repertoire thanks to a newly released country collab with Chris Lane. Titled "Take Back Home Girl," the singer-songwriter told ET, "I've always loved country music. [But I] never actually did anything in the country world, so this was huge for me."
"I think I just write about normal life, whatever I'm going through and lately I've been inspired by other people's stories," Kelly continued. "I think I got to a point where I was like, 'I'm bored of writing about myself all the time. So, what's your story? Tell me about your life.' And I'll kind of try to see through their perspective."
Well with a wedding to plan, looks like Tori will have plenty of her own experiences to draw from!
Congratulations, you two!