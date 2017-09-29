Audrina Patridge Reconnects With Justin Bobby After Corey Bohan Split

The Hills alum Justin Bobby Brescia, known on the former show as Justin Bobby, says his ex and co-star Audrina Patridge "reached out" to him after he commented on her recent split from husband Corey Bohan.

Justin Bobby made his comments on an episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that was released on Thursday.

"I'm literally chatting with Audrina right now," said the former reality star, who now performs as alternative punk rock musician BobbyrocK. "We're talking because I made a comment about her, you know, what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for just being nice and a friend about the whole thing."