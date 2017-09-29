Audrina Patridge Reconnects With Justin Bobby After Corey Bohan Split

The Hills alum Justin Bobby Brescia, known on the former show as Justin Bobby, says his ex and co-star Audrina Patridge "reached out" to him after he commented on her recent split from husband Corey Bohan.
Justin Bobby made his comments on an episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that was released on Thursday.
"I'm literally chatting with Audrina right now," said the former reality star, who now performs as alternative punk rock musician BobbyrocK. "We're talking because I made a comment about her, you know, what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for just being nice and a friend about the whole thing."
"Me and her out of everybody [on The Hills], like, you know, had the coolest bond, I feel, I think, I mean, guy-girl bond," he added.
Last week, Audrina filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months, an Australian BMX rider with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max.
She also obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of verbally attacking both her and her mother and grabbing her cell phone out of her hand while she was trying to record him. Prosecutors opted not to file charges against Bohan due to lack of evidence.
Days after Audrina's filings, Justin Bobby told E! News, "My first reaction is the thought of the child, obviously. Me, coming from a separated family at a young age, it had its perks and it had its hindrances. My second thought is if she's OK, because she's been a longtime friend. My thoughts and my heart go out to her and her little one at this time."