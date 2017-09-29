Test Your Superfan Status By Playing E!'s New "Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quote Game" Skill With Amazon Alexa

For example, who said "It's an emergency, we don't have a wine opener"? How about "Did you guys know that I'm like, the number one Google search this week?"

Alexa will let you know if you're right or wrong using signature Kardashian lingo (incorrect, you slob-kabob!).

The best thing about the new "Kardashian Quote Game" skill is it's out today so get to playin', Dolls!