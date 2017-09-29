James Corden, Sarah Silverman, John Oliver and More Stars Join Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's Embarrassing #PuberMe Challenge

Want to know the hottest celebrity trend? Sharing old, embarrassing childhood photos in honor of hurricane relief!

Since Stephen Colbert and his guest Nick Kroll launched the #PuberMe Challenge on Wednesday night, in which they asked fellow stars to share pictures of themselves deep in the awful trenches of puberty, the project has become a bonafide Internet movement—and all the big names in Hollywood are joining in.

Of course, the challenge is not just for sheer embarrassment. The Late Show host vowed to pay up to charity in return for contributions.

"For every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13....I'll give a donation from AmeriCone Dream Ice Cream Fund," the host vowed on his show. The money will go toward Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

"I will match that," Kroll added. As Hollywood collectively responded: challenge accepted!