Behind the Scenes of TRL With the Man Who Helped Create It

To start, the fans were as much a part of the show as the stars they came to see. "Over time, as the show became more well known, and word spread that people outside could be selected to come and be part of the in-studio experience, and that even being outside gave fans a chance to participate and interact with the show, the crowds started getting larger and more creative," DiSanto told E! News.

However, as eager attendees painted their faces, sported elaborate outfits and crowded outside of TRL's Times Square studio with their signs in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite singer, the activity began to pose a potential hazard. "Sometimes it would get so crazy outside that we would have to shut the windows to calm everyone down for safety reasons," the former MTV President of Entertainment recalled. "I could hear the crowds cheering outside hours before the shows even started, and my office was on the 25th floor at the time!"