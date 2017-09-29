Bella Thorne Poses Naked Without Retouching for GQ Mexico

With the risk of becoming just another off-the-rails Disney child star, Thorne defied haters and fans alike in a special message in the comments of these GQ Mexico photos.

"I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted," she wrote. "Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But f--k it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F--KING PERFECT."

Thorne chose to focus more on body positivity rather than her nakedness. "IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL...SO GET OVER IT," she wrote.