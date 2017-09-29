Best Dressed of the Week: Winnie Harlow, Selena Gomez & More!

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Welcome to Paris Fashion Week, the final leg of the industry marathon that is Fashion Month. For many of our favorite celebs and models, it's a stylish sprint towards the finish line. Photographers: prepare your lenses.
This means industry pros have been stepping up their sartorial game to the highest possible level. And after New York, London and Milan, how could that even be possible? But with street style stars like Emily Ratajkowskiturning the City of Light into a public fashion arena, we're here to observe the most inspiring looks so far.
Emily's ribbed co-ords have got us excited for fall, and the fashion set continues to prove that the color red is totally having a moment (we're looking at you, Romee Strijd and Sara Sampaio). And of course, there were the risk takers who use Fashion Week as a period for outfit experimentation. Take Hailey Baldwin's space-age pants, for example.
But Paris wasn't the only site of top-notch style this past week. Selena Gomez was out and about in New York wearing the perfect transitional outfit for fall.
Keep scrolling for more best dressed looks of the week
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Apparently, our dads were onto something when they thought walking around post-exercise in bike shorts was an acceptable look. Bella officially made this a thing, stepping out in Paris with the athletic bottoms paired under a printed jacket. She accessorized with pointed-toe heels, a leather beret and a fanny pack (looks like dad was right about that one, too).
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Forget everything you saw on the Gucci runway—it's the ‘70s that are making a major comeback. At least according to Selena, who was spotted in a mustard-yellow crop top, a shade straight from the era's warm, earthy color palette. We're also digging the frilly details at the shirt's hem, sleeves and neckline.
Timur Emek/GC Images
Everyone knows that when this model shows up, she's going to make some kind of a statement. The celeb's backless, knitted two-piece made for a dressed-down look without comprising any sexy. The cropped sweater and low-rise joggers left her midriff on display, and Emily accessorized with a pair of white boots. Who else is feeling this forest green shade for fall?
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Kaia is taking the industry by storm, one runway at a time. Her off-duty looks have been just as impressive, and we're obsessed with this silky minidress that she wore with combat boots (trend alert!), a leather biker jacket and a pair of delicate shades. The model is playing with both feminine and industrial trends, and we're taking notes.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Très chic: The Victoria's Secret angel walked the Parisian streets as if she were still on the runway, and with an outfit like that, who could blame her? She was spotted in a military-inspired jacket that had exaggerated shoulders and decorative buttons. With PVC-style pants on the bottom, this look was both elegant and edgy.
Hailey continues to push the envelope with her off-duty looks, and just when we thought detachable bottoms were her boldest move yet, she put on these futuristic pants that look more like she's boarding a spacecraft than attending a fashion show. Paired with a funky knit sweater and Balenciaga boots, this outfit gets major points for style innovation. We can't wait to see what this model shows up in next.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Oh we see you, Sara. The angel spared no detail in this outfit, with a strapless and side-less red (of course) sweater tucked into dark grey pants that buckled at the ankle. She's definitely feeling the season's it color, with red stitching on her pants that matched her shoes, purse and leather trench. Well played.
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
G-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s. All eyes were on the Double Dutchess singer at the Rick Owens presentation, who showed up (or more like strutted her stuff) in a stunning form-fitting dress underneath a black and gold duster. The best part of this sleek look? It had pockets.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Meow! This model's tight, embellished catsuit is a major Fashion Week win. We've always loved a good one-piece, but we've never seen one quite like this before (although we're kinda getting Bella-at-the-Met vibes). Winnie attended the Christian Dior show in a dazzling, sequin-encrusted number which she wore under a navy blue jacket. As Rihanna would say: Shine bright!
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Romme's red-hot look turned heads outside the Balmain show. We love the lace-up and zipper details on her statement pants, which she paired with a simple white T-shirt for contrast. She's also combined some of the biggest trends of the season into a single item: a newsboy hat in the color red and made from velvet. Bravo, Romme!
