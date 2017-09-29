Gwen Stefani Gets Into the Christmas Spirit Early With "Santa Baby"

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Could Oprah Winfrey Become the Next US President?

Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby

Audrina Patridge Reconnects With Justin Bobby After Corey Bohan Split

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 1 Poster

Test Your Superfan Status By Playing E!'s New "Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quote Game" Skill With Amazon Alexa

Christmas is nearly three months away, but Gwen Stefani got in the holiday spirit a little early this year. The singer released a cover of the Christmas hit "Santa Baby" on Thursday. 

The song, which debuted in 1953 and was originally sung by Eartha Kitt, is featured on Stefani's new album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which comes out Oct. 6. The album features six original songs and six time-honored holiday favorites.

This is the second song Stefani has teased from the album. Last week, the former No Doubt singer debuted the song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which she sings with her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The country singer also helped Stefani write the holiday tune along with busbee and Justin Tranter, who co-wrote the other five originals with the "Hollaback Girl" singer.

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

This isn't the first year Stefani and Shelton are celebrating the holidays together. Last year, the "Honey Bee" singer spent Christmas Eve with Stefani, her father, her siblings and her three sons KingstonZuma and Apollo Rossdale. Shelton even entertained the couple's family and friends with a private concert.

Clearly, Shelton is a pro when it comes to celebrating holidays. Back in February, Stefani told Carson Daly and Matt Lauer that Shelton sent her flowers on Valentine's Day, after teasing that her boyfriend "forgot" the holiday because they had to spend it apart.

"We weren't together. I was here and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot!" she said on Today at the time. "No, just kidding. I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun. I mean, you know. I'm in New York and he's in Oklahoma."

The couple officially started dating in November 2015. Who knows? Maybe Stefani is dropping Shelton a few hints with those "Santa Baby" lyrics, like this one: "Santa baby, forgot to mention one little thing: a ring. I don't mean on the phone."

Celebrate the season a few months early and listen to the songs via the videos.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Christmas
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.