Gwen Stefani Gets Into the Christmas Spirit Early With "Santa Baby"

Christmas is nearly three months away, but Gwen Stefani got in the holiday spirit a little early this year. The singer released a cover of the Christmas hit "Santa Baby" on Thursday.
The song, which debuted in 1953 and was originally sung by Eartha Kitt, is featured on Stefani's new album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which comes out Oct. 6. The album features six original songs and six time-honored holiday favorites.
This is the second song Stefani has teased from the album. Last week, the former No Doubt singer debuted the song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which she sings with her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The country singer also helped Stefani write the holiday tune along with busbee and Justin Tranter, whoco-wrote the other five originals with the "Hollaback Girl" singer.
This isn't the first year Stefani and Shelton are celebrating the holidays together. Last year, the "Honey Bee" singer spent Christmas Eve with Stefani, her father, her siblings and her three sons Kingston, Zuma and ApolloRossdale. Shelton even entertained the couple's family and friends with a private concert.
"We weren't together. I was here and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot!" she said on Today at the time. "No, just kidding. I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun. I mean, you know. I'm in New York and he's in Oklahoma."