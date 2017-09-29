Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker React to Sex and the City 3 Cancellation

New Line Cinema
Sex and the City 3 is officially dead.
On Thursday, DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to soon begin production on the sequel after refusing to meet an ultimatum allegedly posed by Kim Cattrall—to produce more films she had in development, and did not want to make Sex and the City 3 with just three out of the four main cast members. The company has not commented.
Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and the two previous films, responded on Twitter early Friday, writing, "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
A source also weighed in on the DailyMailTV report, telling E! News, "This is totally untrue. There have been many different rumors and this is just fiction."
Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed Sex and the City 3's demise in an interview with Extra Thursday.
"It's over...we're not doing it," she said. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
"And that, is that," tweeted Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch. "And sadly, the reasons are true. Period....."
Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, told E! News in 2015, regarding a third Sex and the City film, "I think we'd all like to do it again."
Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, weighed in on the idea in an interview with E! News in 2016, saying, "Where there's life, there's hope."
The actresses have not commented on the Sex and the City 3 cancellation.
In June 2016, the Scottish newspaper The Daily Record said the actress doubted Sex and the City would return, quoting her as saying, "I think the climate changed. To have four women talking about shopping trips and spending $400 on shoes when people are having trouble putting food on the table? It doesn't mean we don't need that but I think the pendulum swung in a different direction."
"Everyone is doing their own thing and if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now," she reportedly said. "It would be a challenge to do a third installment. It could be fun though. To say goodbye completely to Samantha would be pretty hard."
The following November, Cattrall took to Twitter to respond to a Wendy Williams Show segment about the possibility of a Sex and the City spinoff...starring her.
""I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved," the actress wrote, adding, "Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh! Fingers x'd."