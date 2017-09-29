Disney Channel Is Giving Freaky Friday the Musical Treatment

Stepping into the roles of mom Katherine and daughter Ellie are Broadway actress Heidi Blickenstaff—who originated the role when it debuted at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA in 2016—and Dolphin Tale star Cozi Zuehlsdorff, respectively. The story follows an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and begin a musical journey of self-discovery and empathy neither one could have ever imagined.

"A classic story like Freaky Friday has a magical capacity to engage multiple generations – whether it's in the form of a book, a theatrical film, a stage show – or all of the above!" said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. "Working with our partners at Disney Live Theatrical, we're thrilled to bring this classic story to life in a whole new form – a music-driven movie for television – that will be enjoyed by tens of millions of kids and families around the world."