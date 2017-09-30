Saturday Savings: Kourtney Kardashian’s Heels Are Under $25

Photographer Group / Splash News
We usually associate the Kardashians with all things extravagant: walk-in closets filled with Balmain dresses, million-dollar jewelry collections and beachfront villas in paradise.
So when Kourtney Kardashian steps out in a pair of budget-friendly kicks, you know we're paying close attention. As if we weren't already keeping up with this clan's every move.
While the supermom was wearing a kimono-inspired dress by new celeb-fave brand Attico (which comes with the price tag to match), she balanced out the expensive ensemble with an affordable pair of Public Desire Annabelle Twist Heel Sandals. The best part? They're 50% off.
The metallic heel, which can now be yours for just $23, is a delicate shoe that works best as part of an evening look. Even though it's gold, the shoe is surprisingly neutral and looks good with a standout piece like Kourtney's, or something more basic like your go-to LBD.
What's really working here is the subtle shine of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's mini dress that's carried out through to her toes. It's a soft shimmer that's accomplished without any glitter or sequins, simply a marriage of the right kind of materials for a fashionably glazed appearance. It's an effortless glamour that's perfect for your next girls' night out.
Keep scrolling to get the look, and prepare to outshine your girl gang.
Annabelle Twist Heeled Sandals, Was: $46, Now: $23
Fiolla, Metallic, Was: $90, Now: $45
Lavelle Dazzle Metallic Heel, Was: $80, Now: $40
Devin Metallic High Heel Sandals, Platinum, Was: $110, Now: $66
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.