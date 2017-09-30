Saturday Savings: Kourtney Kardashian’s Heels Are Under $25

We usually associate the Kardashians with all things extravagant: walk-in closets filled with Balmain dresses, million-dollar jewelry collections and beachfront villas in paradise.

So when Kourtney Kardashian steps out in a pair of budget-friendly kicks, you know we're paying close attention. As if we weren't already keeping up with this clan's every move.

While the supermom was wearing a kimono-inspired dress by new celeb-fave brand Attico (which comes with the price tag to match), she balanced out the expensive ensemble with an affordable pair of Public Desire Annabelle Twist Heel Sandals. The best part? They're 50% off.