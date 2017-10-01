Yes, Somebody Really Asked Susie Essman to Do a Curb Your Enthusiasm Tirade at Her Mother-in-Law's Wake

Susie Essman is known for the expletive-laden Curb Your Enthusiasm tirades she dolls out weekly as Susie Green. So known in fact people often approach her and ask her to cure them out in some very inappropriate settings.
"At a wake," Essman said was the most inappropriate place she was asked to scream at somebody. "At my mother-in-law's wake, actually, somebody did that to me. They just wanted me to tell them to go you know what, and I'm just like, ‘I'm at my mother-in-law's wake.'"
HBO
Some of the most infamous Susie tirades include screaming at Larry David (played by Larry David) and her TV husband Jeff (Jeff Garlin) over a missing dog, a missing doll head and a drunk daughter. The insults often include "you four-eyed f—k" and "you fat piece of s—t." But for Essman, there's nothing bad about it.
"I don't ever think of it as worst, to me it's all good…it's all good stuff," Essman said.
In the past, the insults hurled at David's character included barbs about his glasses and baldness, but this year something changed—and he wasn't too happy about it.
Click play on the video to hear what he had to say about that.
In the premiere episode of Curb season nine, which has a story by David and director Jeff Schaffer, Larry tries to get rid of a bad assistant, pisses of Jeff's barber and gets into hot water over a new project. When viewers last saw the TV version of Larry David he was screaming at a driver in Paris, France. That was six years ago.
David, Essman, Garlin, Cheryl Hines and more return for the new batch of episodes starting Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO.