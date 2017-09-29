Stephen Colbert Morphs Into Steven Seagal to Deliver a Message About Players Taking a Knee

The action actor has been the subject of a series of jokes this week after he gave an interview from Russia on an array of political topics for Good Morning Britain.
While the martial artist raised his points, Twitter poked fun at his appearance—namely his buttoned-up jacket, signature goatee and glasses—while late-night hosts had a field day with his comments on football players taking a knee in protest.
The Late Show host joined the conversation around Seagal on Thursday night, but took his segment one step further by embodying the man—well, at least his facial hair.
"I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I don't agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views," Seagal said during a replayed interview clip on the late-night show. "I respect the American flag and I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag."
"Yes, risked his life countless times for the American flag and sure, none of that was real, but then again neither is his hair," Colbert teased in response.
"I think that there is more that Steven Seagal could have said on this issue and I intend to do it right now," Colbert declared.
So, with the help of a stick-on goatee and a second pair of smaller eyeglasses, Stephen transformed into Steven. "These football players have the fans under siege," he began, using titles from the actor's library of direct-to-video films as someone behind the camera threw the DVDs at him. "They may think they're above the law, but they may soon find themselves ondeadly ground."
"They'll find most Americans are out for justice because they're feeling under siege 2," the host continued, comically dropping a DVD in the process. "And if these protesters don't like this country, they can feel free to challenge me to mortal combat."
As the final punchline, Colbert quipped, "One thing's for sure: you mess with Steven Seagal, you're not only going straight to hell—you're going straight to DVD."