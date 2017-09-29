We Want Your Honest Opinion On Young Sheldon, Law & Order True Crime and 6 Other New Fall Shows

It's your turn to be the critic.

While E! News' TV Scoop Team already shared our honest opinions on all the new fall shows with you, it's ultimately your opinion that matters. You know, 'cause shows need people to watch them in order to get picked up. With October just around the corner, eight of the fall's new network shows have already premiered, and we want to know what you've thought of all of them so far. 

First up was Seth MacFarlane's space comedy The Orville on Fox, with CBS All-Access also bringing viewers into outer space with Star Trek: Discovery. And in keeping with the galactic theme, CBS' buzzed-about spinoff of The Big Bang Theory premiered to big ratings. 

Young Sheldon premiered with a bang, 17.2 million viewers and a staggering 3.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the most-watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011. The rating was also the highest for any new comedy since 2013. SO, obviously, CBS already picked it up for a full-season. Duh. CBS also premiered another sitcom Me, Myself & I, starring Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynihan

Aside from CBS, NBC also launched its two new fall dramas, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and The Brave, ABC introduced a new doctor into their line-up, with Freddie Highmore starring in The Good Doctor, and Bones star David Boreanaz returned to TV in CBS' SEAL Team.

Now that they've premiered, we want to hear what you thought of 'em.

Weigh In on These New Fall Shows
The Orville
38.5
61.5
Star Trek: Discovery
43.9
56.1
Young Sheldon
72.1
27.9
Me, Myself & I
47.6
52.4
The Good Doctor
76.6
23.4
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
52.9
47.1
The Brave
60.8
39.2
SEAL Team
65.8
34.2

After voting in our polls above about whether or not you loved or hated the new fall shows that have premiered (so far), head on down to the comments to let us know why you feel that way!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

