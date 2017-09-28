Mischa Barton Determined to "See Real Justice Happen" in Ongoing "Revenge Porn" Case

Mischa Barton isn't giving up on justice anytime soon.

On Thursday afternoon, The O.C. star was prepared to testify in a Los Angeles courtroom to resume the twice continued revenge porn court hearing involving her ex Adam Spaw.

E! News can confirm, however, that the judge granted a continuance after the defendant's attorney claimed he was recently admitted into the hospital and needed to have surgery this morning. Adam's lawyer also told the judge that if her client could have attended today, he would've denied the claims that Mischa's alleging.

"I'm very proud to represent Mischa Barton who is fighting this revenge porn case for about six months now and she is here today and was prepared to testify," Mischa's attorney Lisa Bloom said in a press conference after court. "For the third time, the defendant had a medical excuse and asked for a continuance so the judge granted the continuance. The hearing did not go forward."

According to Lisa, the defense team also asked for a gag order in this case. The judge ultimately denied the ask. A new hearing is scheduled for November 8 where Mischa will be able to appear by phone to share her side of the story.