Ghosted Could Be the Bromantic Grown Up Stranger Things You Didn't Know You Were Waiting For

Would you believe that Adam Scott and Craig Robinson have never worked together before?

That seems like an impossible fact, because it's not true. They were both in the classic film Hot Tub Time Machine 2, but not even that piece of high art could prepare us for the bromance at the center of Ghosted, between two guys who have never met before and have little in common...at first.

The Fox series, which premieres this Sunday, tells the tale of two random dudes—Leroy (Robinson), a skeptical and very skilled former real cop and current mall cop who accidentally got his old partner killed, and Max (Scott), a book store employee and disgraced Harvard professor who lost his wife to an alien abduction—who suddenly find themselves involved in an underground organization that deals with things like aliens and paranormal activity, on the hunt for a missing scientist.