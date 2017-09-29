The Battle of the Celebrity Vacation Homes: Which A-Lister Has the Best Getaway Pad?

Necker Island

This isn't so much a vacation home as, well, an entire vacation island. It's only fitting that Richard Branson, scion of the Virgin fortune, would retire to perhaps the world's most exclusive and protected spot for some time off. He owns the full 74-acre island that is technically part of the British Virgin Islands, and it's now a fully-functional private resort. It was recently hit hard by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, but the 10-bedroom villa is going to be fully restored.

Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Otherwise known as the headquarters for Taymerica. Taylor Swift owns properties all over the country but she chooses her seaside mansion outside of Providence for all of her beach vacations. The $17 million mansion dates back to the 1930s (it's no 18th century villa, but America's not that old, okay?) and also boasts 700 feet of shoreline. Or, as the world now knows it, 700 feet of space to be caught kissing Tom Hiddleston.

Hana, Hawaii

Oprah Winfrey is no stranger to luxury (just google Montecito), so when she decided to expand her real estate empire to America's farthest shores she went big. She has her own farmhouse spread in Maui complete with roaming horses and adorable folkore-y accents. It's not in-your-face luxurious, but it's a private spread with a view of the beach in Hawaii. What more could you ask for?