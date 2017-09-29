16 Celeb-Inspired Products That Will Keep You Relaxed all Fall

The sun is setting on summer weather, and the clouds are slowly moving in. It's time to get cozy.

While we all love to frolic in the sun, there's something about time spent indoors during the fall and winter months that brings a warm, fuzzy feeling. Hot chocolate, snuggles, fresh-out-the-dryer robes, good-smelling candles—there are so many wonderful ways to spend time inside.

For celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Tracee Ellis Ross, relaxing is more than a option—it's a necessity. When your life moves fast (photo shoots, appearances, fittings, meet-and-greets, etc), you have to stop and catch your breath, refocus and turn inward. And, thankfully, our favorite A-listers turn to Instagram to capture these silent moments.