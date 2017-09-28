Model-Approved Halloween Costumes You Can Do With Your Friends

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eva Cavalli
Call it what you want: a girl gang, clique, crew—whatever it is, you and your friends are ready to represent this Halloween.
Now that Taylor Swift's celeb squad seemingly no longer reigns, your buds have an opportunity to steal the spotlight. Need ideas? Look no further than the most fashionable, style-savvy women in the world today. Don't just replicate their style either—channel the epic moments that exude their love for each other and a united front. What exactly does that look like? Remember how ‘90s supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen joined Donatella Versace to close down the Versace spring 2018 runway show in Milan? Exactly.
If you don't want to glam up for Halloween, you're not alone. When channeling besties Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner, you can keep it totally casual and street-style friendly. Put on your best black jeans and go. Just don't forget your personalized tour shirts and BFF necklaces.
Need more ideas. Keep scrolling!
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Only few models are bestowed a pair of coveted Victoria's Secret wings every year—but on Halloween, any girl with a pink robe and a bombshell bra can be an angel for the night. Look just as sexy as Lady Gaga and her model squad, including Leomie Anderson, Lais Oliveira, Jasmine Tookes and Valery Kaufman with voluminous beach waves. Just don't forget to wear comfy underwear!
Solid Pink Satin Robe, $46.20
Venturelli/WireImage
The fashion world came to a halt when the original ‘90s supermodels shut down the Versace spring 2018 runway in matching gold-lame gowns...with Donatella, no less. Recreate the epic moment that cluttered your Instagram feed with your best buds. One friend needs to wear all black and stand in the middle of your girl-gang photo though.
Estelle One Shoulder Dress, $64.52
Shimmering Metallic Dress, $54.99
Keith Hewitt/GC Images
If you and your best friend are inseparable, go as Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner! Notice their personalized shirts? The "Ca" is for Cara, and "Ke" is for Kendall. Use the shirt company below to make your tour swag. And in true BFF form, you cannot forget a personalized necklace either.
CaKe Shirt, $28.99
Black Cropped Bomber Jacket, Was $90; Now $30
Waxed Skinny Belle Jeans, $59.99
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
If people constantly ask you and your friends if you're sisters, throw strangers off even more by cloning yourself as supermodel Heidi Klum. To be like The Project Runway star, you can wear a blush or gold swimsuit and nude thigh-high boots. Repeat this six times. It's Halloween, right? Anything goes.
Ayla Thigh High Boots, $225
Michael Stewart/WireImage
You may not have a TV show together, but you're just as close as Kylie Jenner and her model BFF Jordyn Woods. Channel your inner Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the VMAs and pile on the denim. If one friend is more Kylie, wear a white headpiece with a cropped jacket and crop top. If you're more Jordyn, party comfortably in an oversize denim jacket.
Tna Cornice Hat, $35
Crop Top, $377
Got better ideas? Tell us in the comments below!
