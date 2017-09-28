Ricky Martin Talks Wedding Plans & the Moments He Felt Gianni Versace’s Presence

Ricky Martin is going to have a beautiful wedding and we're all invited—sort of.

"...It's going to be a great event. And people will be talking about it. We're a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalize the beauty of our family," the singer says to Ocean Drive magazine. "That's why I'm making it public and I'm going to share my wedding with the world."

As of right now, the singer and his fiancé Jwan Yosef and in the beginning stages of the wedding planning.

"Right now we're just dealing with the invitations and everything. We also have to deal with the fact that most of my fiancé's family is from Syria. So maybe they won't be able to come into this country," he says. "So we might consider doing it in Stockholm or in Spain."