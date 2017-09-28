Throwback Thursday! Stephen Colbert Launches Hilarious #PuberMe Challenge in Honor of Hurricane Maria Relief

Stephen Colbert just gave celebrities a worthy reason to share all of their embarrassing school portraits.

During The Late Show on Wednesday night, the comedian and his guest, Big Mouth star Nick Kroll, decided to launch a challenge in support of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"For every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13....I'll give a donation from AmeriCone Dream Ice Cream Fund," the host vowed.

"I will match that," Kroll added. Of course, they couldn't start the challenge without joining in themselves, so the two shared awkward snaps of themselves from their teenage days. For Colbert, that meant a school portrait of himself in the photographer's suit jacket and tie because he had forgotten it was picture day.