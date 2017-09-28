If The Original Hocus Pocus Stars Want a Sequel, Why Are We Getting a Remake?!

Disney Channel is running amok, amok, amok!

The Internet was in for an early Halloween surprise on Thursday morning, when Disney Channel announced it is working a remake of Hocus Pocus, the cult-favorite 1993 movie that starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witch sisters with a penchant for sucking the lives out of little children and slapstick comedy. What a treat, right?

Except, with every Halloween treat comes a trick, as the TV movie would feature a new cast, with the original film's director Kenny Ortega not attached in anyway. (David Kirschner, one of the original producers, is serving as an executive producer.)