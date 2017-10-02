The Kardashian-Approved Case to Keep Your Phone Warm This Fall

Winter is coming, which means it's almost time to bundle up.

But you're not the only one that needs a new jacket. How about that digital companion that's practically become an extra appendage? Cell phones do so much for us, from keeping us connected to facilitating puppy deliveries on demand. Don't you think yours deserves some extra-special treatment too this season?

We've spotted Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner covering their phones with ultra-luxe fur cases by the brand Wild and Woolly. With a combined Instagram following of almost 200 million people, it makes sense that these two would want to keep their ultimate tools for social media domination well protected. There's no better way to let your phone know how grateful you are than with a fuzzy cloak of safety that is also stylish.