David S. Pumpkins Is Back! Tom Hanks Reprising Iconic Saturday Night Live Role in Halloween Special

David S. Pumpkins is back!
NBC has just announced that Tom Hanks will return to the iconic role he originated on Saturday Night Live during the now-legendary "Haunted Elevator" sketch for a family-friendly animated special to air during the Halloween season. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will see Hanks re-team with his skeleton dancer buddies (played by sketch writers Mikey Day and former SNL star Bobby Moynihan). Joining the fun this time around? Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, because why not?!
"It's scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we're thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going," said George Cheeks, president of business operations and late night programming at NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.
Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows' Eve, the special centers on David S. Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.
The special also marks Moynihan's return to NBC after departing the long-running late night sketch comedy this spring to star in his own CBS comedy, Me, Myself & I. Aside from lending his vocal talents, he'll write and producer the special alongside Day and fellow sketch writer Streeter Seidell.
While you impatiently await David S. Pumpkins' triumphant return, relive his glorious first appearance in our lives above!
The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special airs Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. Any questions?!
