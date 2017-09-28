Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Shares Photos and Memories of Hugh Hefner: ''Can't Put Into Words How I Feel''

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Why Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Love Story Has Reached All-Star Status

Demi Lovato, Sorry Not Sorry

Celebrate Demi Lovato’s New Album With a Look Back at Her Evolution From Child Star to Pop Diva

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Underwear Line She Can't Get Enough of

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is mourning the loss of her longtime friend, Hugh Hefner.

The former Girls Next Door star is having a difficult time expressing her feelings about the Playboy mogul's death, taking to Twitter and Instagram to share photos of their many memories together.

"Thank you for all of your thoughts and condolences guys," she tweeted this morning. "Can't really put in to words how I really feel. It's easy to say he will be missed and how much I loved him. There's a lot more than that."

Photos

The Most Important Women in Hugh Hefner's Life

Kendra also took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from the memories together, including her wedding, introducing Hef to her son and spending time together at the mansion.

"Thank you Hef," she captioned the photos.

 

As you likely know, Kendra moved into the Playboy mansion at just 18 years old and began "dating" Hef shortly thereafter. She was one of Hef's three main girlfriends—including Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison—who all starred on E!'s Girls Next Door together.

After Kendra and Hef split, the two remained close, even when the model moved on with Hank Baskett. In fact, Kendra held her wedding at the Playboy mansion and Hugh sat in the second row to support her.

Meanwhile, Kendra broke her silence on his passing Thursday morning, releasing the following statement to E! News: "Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today.  I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Hugh Hefner , Death , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.