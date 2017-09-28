Joshua Malina's Neighbor Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against the Scandal Actor

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
It looks like Josh Malina isn't on the best terms with his neighbors.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the Scandal star's Malibu neighbors were granted a temporary restraining order against the actor on Sept. 26. The neighbor filed a request for civil harassment restraining orders against Malina for "verbally assaulting" and "threatening" the neighbor's family.
"Josh Malina has been harassing my family for the past 3 yrs," the neighbor, Jarod Lam, wrote in the request. "He's called me several times with a private number and verbally assaulting us and threatening us."
But these aren't the only forms of harassment Lam claimed Malina had committed.
"He's also come to my house at night unannounced and verbally attacked me and my wife," the request read. "He also stalked me online and sent messages. I NEVER gave him my number and asked him to stop harassing us repeatedly."
In the restraining order request, Lam wrote that Malina also called "numerous times in July and then called again last week." Lam seems to suggest that these alleged forms of harassment have taken a toll on him and his family.
"Josh Malina has caused my family tremendous stress when someone knocks on the door or when I get a private number call," Lam wrote in the request, which was also filed Sept. 26.
As part of the temporary restraining order, Malina is prevented from harassing and contacting Lam, his wife and daughter. Also, Malina must not "take any action to obtain [Lam's] address or location."
In his original request, Lam asked the court to order Malina to stay at least 200 yards away from him, his wife and his daughter. He also requested that the actor remain this distance away from his home, his workplace, his child's school and his child's place of childcare.
"I'm afraid he'll call again or visit us," the document also read.
This stay away order request, however, was denied until the hearing.
According to the documents, violation of the temporary restraining order can result in jail up to a year, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.