Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child With Kanye West: "We're Having a Baby!"
by
Brett Malec
|
Oh, baby!
After lots of speculation that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogate, Kim is confirming the big baby news herself!
In this extended supertease for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, North and Saint's mother spills the beans while on the phone with sister Khloe Kardashian.
"What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim asks. "The person's pregnant?" Khloe asks before Kim announces, "We're having a baby!" OMG!
Kim has been very open about her interest in surrogacy since she was told it's not safe for her to carry a third child.
Kanye West/Twitter
"I'm definitely leaning more towards I want to try...After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me," Kim said on KUWTK back in April. And now it's a reality!
Meanwhile, the season 14 supertease also shows Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson and Rob Kardashian's troubles with ex Blac Chyna. "Why would the restraining order have to do with his amount of custody?" Kris Jenner says in one scene referring to Rob and Chyna's legal woes.
Kourtney Kardashian also reveals, "I've given up on being with the person I have three kids with," referring to troubled Scott Disick.
"Do you have a boyfriend now?" Khloe asks.
"Yeah," Kourtney says referring to beau Younes Benjima.
Get excited for season 14, Dolls!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!