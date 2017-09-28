29 Fall Trends You Don’t Have to Splurge On

Trends come and go, you know the drill.

But why pay an arm and a leg for a vinyl midi skirt when it's going to be in today and out tomorrow? That logic makes no sense, and, quite frankly, you could be spending smarter. But does that mean you forgo being the trendiest girl in the room all together? Of course not! This is one of those miraculous situations in which you can have your cake and eat it, too.

If you know where to shop (places like Forever 21 are a good place to start), that very same skirt will only cost you only $12.