29 Fall Trends You Don’t Have to Splurge On

Trends come and go, you know the drill.
But why pay an arm and a leg for a vinyl midi skirt when it's going to be in today and out tomorrow? That logic makes no sense, and, quite frankly, you could be spending smarter. But does that mean you forgo being the trendiest girl in the room all together? Of course not! This is one of those miraculous situations in which you can have your cake and eat it, too.
If you know where to shop (places like Forever 21 are a good place to start), that very same skirt will only cost you only $12.
So for all those trends you're just not sure on, go cheap. Here are 29 of 'em you'll want to scoop up for fall.
Pretty Little Things Rust Slogan Print Spliced Oversized Crop Sweater, $38
Pretty Little Thing Berry Sheer Woven Open Sleeve Tie Front Top, $22
Pretty Little Thing Green Satin Oriental Print Lace-Up Mini Skirt, $45
Pretty Little Thing Black Bandeau Contrast Popper Leg Jumpsuit, $70
Now that's what we're talking about!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.