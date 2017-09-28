Looking Back at the Most Important Women in Hugh Hefner's Life

Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at 91 years old.

With a lifetime full of accomplishments, fame, friends and success, it's no surprise so many people have expressed their sadness regarding the Playboy mogul's death—especially the women he employed and worked with over the years.

However, while there were plenty of Playboy bunnies, platinum blondes and models who came in and out of Hefner's life (not to mention, the mansion), there were a select few who were just a little extra special to him.