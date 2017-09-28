Hugh Hefner's Movie and TV Cameos

Hugh Hefner was also an actor.

Well, kind of. Okay, the late Playboy founder, who died Wednesday at age 91, mostly played himself onscreen. But his appearances, most of them cameos, brought delight to audiences worldwide.

Onscreen, Hef was typically accompanied by his gaggle of girlfriends. He also made frequent appearances on the E! reality show The Girls Next Door, which mostly concentrated on his live-in beauties Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Bridget Marquardt.