Jennifer Lopez Finally Hears From Family in Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez has finally found the last of her family!
The singer and actress took to Instagram Friday to tell her followers that she hadn't heard from her family in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricanes that swept through the area. But luckily, the star took to Instagram to share a video of her uncle Tomás and aunt Adela safe and sound.
"I'll never forget how good she's been to us and especially to my brother," Tomás explains to the camera in a video that the star shared on her Instagram.
"I remember her with a lot of love and affection since she was little," Adela says. "I've always loved her a lot although I haven't had the opportunity to show her since we're so far. I always remember her with a lot of love, and for me, she'll always be the little Jennifer that was two or three years old when I met her.
The star, who last week shared that she hadn't heard from her family, captioned the video, "After 6 long days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!!"
"I'm very emotional, you know. To learn that she's sent people here and that they are so worried. It makes me emotional. I have a lot to say, but I can't seem to find the words to express it. Jennifer, my love, we love you a lot, may God bless you and may he give you a lot of health and that every day you're better."
Wednesday, the star and her ex-husband Marc Anthony announced the creation of Somos Una Voz (We're Once Voice) on Wednesday, a humanitarian relief initiative, and alliance which includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the world of sports and the arts.
Together they have over 1 billion social media followers to help raise awareness of the critical situation and also raise donations for those in need. The Somos Una Voz alliance is working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power, and communications to those in need that were affected by recent natural disasters.
Alliance members include Alejandro Fernandez, Alejandro Sanz, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Sensation, Bruno Mars, Camila, Chayanne, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Edaward Norton, Enrique Santos, Fat Joe, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, J Balvin, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessy&Joy, Jimmy Smits, John Leguizamo, Juan Luis Guerra, Kany Garcia, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Magic!, Mario Domm, Mottif, Nacho, Narciso Rdoriguez, Nicky Jam, Paul Simon, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos, Vin Diesel, and Yandel.
During a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lopez announced she's making a $1 million donation to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
If you'd like to donate to Somos Una Voz campaign, visit somosunavoz.com. Funds are collected via GoFundMe and will be distributed among the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, and more beneficiaries to come.