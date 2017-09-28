Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer, she tweeted Thursday. "One in eight women get breast cancer," the 56-year-old star told her followers. "Today, I'm the one."

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," the actress added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Actress Christina Applegate, who battled breast cancer in 2008, immediately offered Louis-Dreyfus some support. "Mama, find me," the Bad Moms star tweeted. "Let's talk if you want."