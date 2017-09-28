Lucy Hale Reveals She Had a Crush on Ian Harding When the Pretty Little Liars Cast Plays "Never Have I Ever"

After seven seasons, the cast of Pretty Little Liars is ready to tell the truth.

In Thursday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' new YouTube series, Ellen's Show Me More Show, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse played a round of "Never Have I Ever" and revealed some "embarrassing" secrets they'd been keeping from fans—and in some cases, from each other. For example, Hale finally confessed that her character, Aria Montgomery, wasn't the only one who had the hots for Ian Harding in Season 1.

"Whatever!" a flustered Hale said. "I was 20!"

Benson and Mitchell, meanwhile, were obsessed with Nolan North, who played Peter Hastings.

Here are all the "Never Have I Ever" prompts the actresses answered:

• "Never have I ever hooked up with someone on set."

• "Part A: In a scene."

• "Part B: Not in a scene."

• "Never have I ever made one of my assistants cry."

• "Never have I ever had a crush on a fellow cast member."

• "Never have I ever lied about my age."

• "Never have I ever had to cover up a hickey."

• "Never have I ever lied while playing this game."