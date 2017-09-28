Miley Cyrus Reflects on Past Donald Trump Comments, Says She's "Not F--king Leaving the Country"

The 24-year-old singer opens about everything from her music to her "Wrecking Ball" music video to her past Donald Trump comments in a new interview with NME. In the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Cyrus was very vocal about her feelings towards Trump. The singer even wrote in multiple Instagram posts that she would move if he were to be elected. But alas, November 2016 came and Trump was elected and now Cyrus is reflecting on her past comments.
When asked if she regrets saying she would leave the country, Cyrus tells NME, "I didn't leave the country."
She continues, "I'm not f--king leaving the country, that's some ignorant s--t, that's dumb. Because that's me abandoning my country when I think I've got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, 'Just leave already! When are you going to leave?' Well, that's not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f--king voice is gonna be heard, and I'll make sure of it."
Cyrus' new album Younger Now is set to be released tomorrow, Sept. 29, and some of the songs are political, like the song she wrote with godmother Dolly Parton called "Rainbowland."
"Yep, and it's also very political," Cyrus says of the song. "One line is such a Dolly lyric – it says, 'We are rainbows, me and you / Every colour, every hue'. And it's about all these different races and genders and religions, if we all did come together to create and said, 'Hey, we're different, that's awesome, let's not change to be the same, let's stay different but let's come together anyway.' Because a rainbow's not a rainbow without all the different colours."
The singer also talks about a song she wrote for Hillary Clinton, who she was a major supporter of leading up to the election.
"Well, 'Inspired', I wrote that for Hillary Clinton [but] I'm not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate," Cyrus tells NME. "I'm fighting hate with love. I'm doing this concert this week in Vegas and for 'Party In The USA' the screens will say 'education' and 'healthcare' and 'equality', 'justice', 'freedom', 'liberation', 'expression'. These things are what make up our country. It's not a party in the USA if it's filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things."
Cyrus also talks about comments she recently made about her "Wrecking Ball" music video. "You know, I should f--king be grateful every f--king day for that song, and I am," Cyrus tells NME. "I think people look at things that they've done and there is this sense of shame, or 'I wish I wouldn't have done that' – not because I'm naked, by the way; it's because I feel like I'm in a deeper songwriting place… Lyrically I'm less impressed with that song for me right now. I feel like it doesn't reflect who I am now, but that's fine because it's not supposed to… I'm sure I'll say the same thing about this record at some point."
In the interview, the singer also opens up about what Younger Now is about and what it represents for her. Cyrus explains, "[Singles] ;Malibu' and 'Younger Now' are obviously two f--king very different visuals in a way, but what binds them together is that they are both me. For Bangerz I was so one way, I was so 'This is who I am, there's nothing that's gonna change it', and you know, I did that on [Miley Cyrus & Her] Dead Petz too. Now, I think I have more of an open mind where I'm like, 'OK, I can be a bunch of different things every day', I don't have to be so locked into myself because then I'm putting those walls and borders around myself that I tell everyone else not to give in to."
Cyrus was also asked about how she's impacted the gender fluidity conversation and her wardrobe in the "Younger Now" music video.
"I got to normalise it a little bit more," Cyrus says. "I did it in a less aggressive way where it was subliminally allowing all audiences to be a part of it and enjoy it. From the outside, like you said,…Dead Petz wasn't a record for everyone… I think it ended up shutting some doors in the way of people making themselves less mentally available to listen. They think, 'I'm already pissed off so I'm not listening to that, she's crazy'. In a way, Younger Now is really about ageism and sexism too because I feel like as women get older it's so hard, and I'm watching Madonna do it with such grace and such style and people still attack her… People just want to talk about how she shouldn't do a f--king cartwheel at the Super Bowl and it's like, why? Why can't you still wear a grill, why can't you still be a part of pop culture?"
For the full interview pick up your free copy of NME magazine tomorrow.