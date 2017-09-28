Miley Cyrus Reflects on Past Donald Trump Comments, Says She's "Not F--king Leaving the Country"

"Yep, and it's also very political," Cyrus says of the song. "One line is such a Dolly lyric – it says, 'We are rainbows, me and you / Every colour, every hue'. And it's about all these different races and genders and religions, if we all did come together to create and said, 'Hey, we're different, that's awesome, let's not change to be the same, let's stay different but let's come together anyway.' Because a rainbow's not a rainbow without all the different colours."

The singer also talks about a song she wrote for Hillary Clinton, who she was a major supporter of leading up to the election.

"Well, 'Inspired', I wrote that for Hillary Clinton [but] I'm not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate," Cyrus tells NME. "I'm fighting hate with love. I'm doing this concert this week in Vegas and for 'Party In The USA' the screens will say 'education' and 'healthcare' and 'equality', 'justice', 'freedom', 'liberation', 'expression'. These things are what make up our country. It's not a party in the USA if it's filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things."