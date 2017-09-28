How to Get Away with Murder's Viola Davis Says We're Going to See Annalise Work Her Way Up From Rock Bottom

How to Get Away with Murder returns tonight, but the characters themselves aren't celebrating.

They're all still recovering from the death of Wes (Alfred Enoch), and the heartbreaking decision they all made to pin all the crimes on their dead friend to save themselves.

"I think Wes' death, what you see it's kind of like a domino effect," Viola Davis told us at ABC's summer TCA press tour. "It's like that one block that you put on a finished piece that causes everything to fall down underneath it. That's what you're going to see."

While Annalise and the rest of the gang don't yet know who killed Wes, the audience found out at the end of the finale that it was none other than Laurel's (Karla Souza) childhood friend, who was hired by her father.