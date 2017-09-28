Karlie Kloss Wins Paris Fashion Week Thanks to This Skirt

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Ooh la la…Karlie Kloss is conquering Paris Fashion Week, Napoleon-style.
The supermodel left the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2018 Show at the Musee Rodin wearing—that's right—Dior, in an outfit that dominated among the fashion set. While other stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Watts and Winnie Harlow were also in attendance and bringing their fashion A-game, Karlie came to the sartorial battle with the intention to win.
And that she did.
Her blue jacket was layered over a tiny white crop top and a black sheer tulle skirt. She accessorized the look with a Janessa Leone flat cap and groovy ankle boots (we're digging the star motif). Her jacket and skirt came fresh of the Christian Dior Fall 2017 runway, and we're ready to incorporate the stand-out style into our own closets for the season.
Karlie's off-duty look accomplishes cool-girl chic with an edge—thanks to the skirt. While the material is certainly ballerina inspired, it's also got a gothic vibe because of the darker color. This makes it the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe paired with leather boots (the Karlie way) or layered over jeans with sneakers if you want to attempt something even more fashion forward. The model's structured jacket is a definite yes (or should we say, "J'adore"), but we'd also love to see this dressed down with a simple T-shirt or sweatshirt for a truly contrasted look.
You can count on Karlie to set the hottest trends for the season, so shop her style now before ballerina-type skirts become the new Bardot top.
Tulle Asymmetrical Midi Skirt, Was: $40, Now: $15
Layered Tulle Midi Skirt, $345
Pleated Tulle Skirt, $1,175
