Karlie Kloss Wins Paris Fashion Week Thanks to This Skirt

Ooh la la…Karlie Kloss is conquering Paris Fashion Week, Napoleon-style.

The supermodel left the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2018 Show at the Musee Rodin wearing—that's right—Dior, in an outfit that dominated among the fashion set. While other stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Watts and Winnie Harlow were also in attendance and bringing their fashion A-game, Karlie came to the sartorial battle with the intention to win.

And that she did.

Her blue jacket was layered over a tiny white crop top and a black sheer tulle skirt. She accessorized the look with a Janessa Leone flat cap and groovy ankle boots (we're digging the star motif). Her jacket and skirt came fresh of the Christian Dior Fall 2017 runway, and we're ready to incorporate the stand-out style into our own closets for the season.