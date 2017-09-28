How Hugh Hefner Groomed Son Cooper to Keep the Playboy Legacy Alive

At the time, Cooper said he was focusing primarily on college but was also learning about how Playboy operates.

"So, sitting down, talking to executives, explaining different fields, ‘cause that's kind of what you need to do with a company this large," he told WSJ Live.

"Well, I let him hang out a lot," Hef said. "And he does that very well."

Cooper soon began participating in board meetings as a nonvoting observer, spurred by anxiety about his father who had started to stay away from the spotlight amid declining health, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper told the outlet this past summer that Hef initially hoped both he and his brother Marston Hefner, 27, would run Playboy together.

"But it became evident as we got older that it was not something that spoke to him," Cooper said.

Cooper signaled that the Playboy founder did not pressure him into following in his footsteps, saying he has "always been somebody who's advocated, 'Follow your own dreams.'"

"I mean, I'm not here because I have to be, I'm here because I want to be here," Cooper said.

He also said he regularly seeks counsel from his half-sister Christie Hefner, 64, who served as chairman and chief executive of parent company Playboy Enterprises Inc. for more than 20 years until 2009.

"She can relate to the situation more than anyone could," he told The Hollywood Reporter.