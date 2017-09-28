Jimmy Kimmel Is So Over America's Pumpkin Spice Obsession

On Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel had a frank discussion with this viewers about an issue that could "affect our lives and many generations to come." It was so important to him that he encouraged them to "call your congress people and tell them to put a stop" to this epidemic.

Of course, he was referring to the "pumpkin-spicing of America."

During his pumpkin spice PSA, Kimmel listed several foods that have been hit with the fall flavor, including pizza, marshmallows, waffles, ice cream and cream cheese.

"We even have a pumpkin spice president for God's sake," he said. "It's too much."