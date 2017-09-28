There Will Be a Will & Grace and Friends Crossover If Sean Hayes Has His Way

If Sean Hayes his has way, there will be a Will & Grace and Friends crossover sooner rather than later.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hayes, who is returning to TV as Jack McFarland in the Will & Grace revival on NBC, was asked if there were any discussions about having Friends and Will & Grace crossover back in the day. NBC has Must-See TV crossovers before, with Friends, Seinfeld and Mad About You all seemingly in the same universe. Friends characters were on Mad About You, Mad About You characters appeared on Friends and Seinfeld has Mad About You characters pop up as well. Watch out Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Must-See TV universe did it first!