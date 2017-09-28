Hocus Pocus Remake in the Works at Disney Channel

Virgins beware: Hocus Pocus is getting a remake. E! News has learned Disney Channel is working on a new version of the fan-favorite Halloween film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

A Disney Channel spokesperson has confirmed a new iteration is in early development with a script from The Royals' Scarlett Lacey. David Kirschner, a producer on the original movie, is on board to executive produce. Original film Kenny Ortega is not attached to direct. Deadline first reported the news and notes it would feature a new cast.

Rumors and talk of a Hocus Pocus sequel have been going on for years with the main cast tweeting and joking about it for some time. In 2015, Midler dashed hopes again. "After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no," Midler said during a Facebook chat.