Lingerie-Clad Pamela Anderson Wipes Away Tears as She Mourns Hugh Hefner's Death

Pamela Anderson is mourning Hugh Hefner's death in her own way.
After she learned Playboy founder died Wednesday, the 50-year-old blond bombshell was overcome with emotion. To honor the man who helped make her a household name, she wrote a poem and shared it with her Instagram followers. She also filmed a video of herself wearing lingerie in bed, as she wiped away her mascara-stained cheeks and whimpered, "Goodbye Hef."
Anderson has the distinction of being the most celebrated woman in the magazine's 64-year history. She graced the final nude issue of Playboy—her 14th cover for the magazine—in 2016.
(Playboy reintroduced nude pictorials with its March/April 2017 issue.)
In her poem, titled Goodbye #Hef," Anderson looked back at her friendship with the publisher.
"Mr Hefner / I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit / I am me because of you / You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. / Outside of my family / You were the most important person in my life. / You gave me my life... People tell me all the time / That I was your favorite... / I'm in such deep shock. / But you were old, / your back hurt you so much. / Last time I saw you / You were using a walker. / You didn't want me to see. / you couldn't hear. / You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - / with my name Pamela with a heart / around it," the Baywatch actress wrote. "Now, / I'm falling apart. / This feeling is so crazy. / It's raining in Paris now. / I'm by the window. / Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. / Accepted me / and encouraged me to be myself. / Love like no one else. / Live recklessly / With unfiltered abandon. / You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. ' I was the one. /You said."
"I can hear you say - / Be brave. / There are no rules. / Live your life / I'm proud of you. / There are no mistakes. / And with men - / Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) / You have the world by the tail / You are a good girl / And / you are so loved - / You are not crazy. / You are wild and free / Stay strong, / Stay vulnerable. ... 'It's movie time' / You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. / With your love / Your crazy wisdom. / I will miss your everything. / Thank you for making the world a better place. / A freeer and sexier place," she wrote. "You were a gentleman / charming, elegant, chivalrous / And so much fun. / Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela."
Take a peek at all of Anderson's Playboy covers:
Anderson first appeared on the cover of Playboy's October 1989 issue. The magazine selected her as Playmate of the Month in its February 1990 issue, and she continued to pose nude for the magazine throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. When the Playboy Mansion went up for sale in 2016, she jokingly told Wendy Williams, "I'm sure one of my sons was conceived there!"
In all seriousness, Anderson said she cherished her times with Hefner—especially at the mansion. "It was a lifestyle. The Playboy Mansion was my university," she said on The Wendy Williams Show. "It was full of intellectuals, sex, rock 'n' roll, arts—all of the important stuff!"
