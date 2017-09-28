Playboy's Most Iconic Magazine Covers From 1953 to 2016

Hugh Hefner, the publishing powerhouse who founded Playboy magazine in 1953 and challenged puritanical convention, died Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion, leaving behind a legacy that his son, Cooper Hefner, will carry on in his absence. In celebration of Hugh's numerous accomplishments, the magazine shared some of the editor's favorite covers with E! News and other outlets, featuring Pamela Anderson, Jenny McCarthy and Anna Nicole Smith.

"A lot of people would kill to have my life and I understand that," Hugh, 91, once told E! News. "I am a kid who dreamed impossible dreams. I am the luckiest guy on the planet and I know it."