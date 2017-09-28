Andy Samberg Brings His "Baby Girl" to Conan

Andy Samberg may be a new dad but he hasn't lost his old sense of humor.

While making a guest appearance on Conan, Conan O'Brien told the studio audience that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star brought his baby girl to the show to introduce her to the world.

That's when Samberg stepped out on stage with a fake baby doll strapped into his carrier. The former Saturday Night Live star continued to do everything a parent shouldn't do with a newborn. He ran recklessly to the crowd, high-fived the audience and started dancing as his "daughter" bounced off his chest. As if that wasn't enough, he then chest bumped a football player, did the worm, slid down a slip n' slide bowling lane into some pins and jumped into the arms of a wrestlers before greeting O'Brien and his co-host Andy Richter.