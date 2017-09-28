Hugh Hefner Dead at 91: Stars Remember the Playboy Founder and "Hollywood Legend"

News of Hugh Hefner's death has sent shock waves through the Hollywood community.

The famed publisher, who introduced the world to Playboy magazine in 1953, died Wednesday from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, a rep told E! News. He was 91 years old. Two of American icon's most famous ex-girlfriends—Girls Next Door stars Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett—were among the first to publicly express their condolences.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Crystal Hefner, and four grown children.

As Hollywood mourns his death, celebrities are continuing to share their grief via social media: