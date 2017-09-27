Bethenny Frankel Still Has Her Signature Sense of Humor Following Skin Cancer Surgery

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Bethenny Frankel is documenting her battle with skin cancer in true B form.

Shortly after the Real Housewives of New York City star underwent surgery for her basal cell carcinoma diagnosis, fans are getting a glimpse into how she's feeling.

In a new Instagram post shared Wednesday night, Bethenny revealed the scar on the left side of her face.

"You should see what the other guy looks like," she joked to her followers who immediately expressed well wishes to the Bravo star.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, who was recently diagnosed with melanoma, offered support to Bethenny.