Jenny McCarthy, Paris Hilton and More Playboy Models React to Hugh Hefner's Death

Being the founder of Playboy magazine, Hugh Hefner impacted the lives of many models.

As a result, it should come as no surprise that many familiar faces who graced the pages of the iconic publication are speaking out and sharing their memories of the Hollywood legend.

Jenny McCarthy was one of the first to react to Hugh's death on social media where she shared her Playboy cover.

"RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine," she wrote to her followers. "Thank you for choosing me to be one of your bunnies. I hope I made you proud. I will forever be grateful."

Donna D'Errico couldn't help but express how much Hugh paved the way for her career.