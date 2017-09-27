Hugh Hefner Dies at 91: Look Back at the Playboy Legend's Life in Photos

Hugh Hefner's life was anything but ordinary.

The publishing legend and man behind Playboy passed away today at the age of 91 from natural causes. According to a press release obtained by E! News, Hefner died at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills neighborhood.

The statement read, "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."

His son Cooper Hefner, who acts as Playboy's Chief Creative Officer, also expressed his condolences in a heartfelt statement. He is survived by wife Crystal Hefner, and children Cooper, 26, Christie, 64, David, 62, and Marston, 27. Information regarding memorial services was not readily available.